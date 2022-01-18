Los Angeles takes on Tampa Bay, aims for 4th straight home win

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-9-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (20-14-5, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +143, Lightning -171; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Tampa Bay aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 13-8-2 on their home ice. Los Angeles ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 17.

The Lightning have gone 12-5-2 away from home. Tampa Bay averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Tampa Bay won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 35 points, scoring 12 goals and registering 23 assists. Trevor Moore has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with a plus-12 in 40 games this season. Brayden Point has eight goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols), Adrian Kempe: out (covid-19).

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: out (lower body), Ondrej Palat: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press