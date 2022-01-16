Kings play the Sharks, look for 5th straight win

Los Angeles Kings (20-13-5, second in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-17-2, fourth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over San Jose.

The Sharks have gone 2-2-0 against division opponents. San Jose ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Kings are 4-3-1 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has scored 107 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 17.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with 20 goals and has 31 points. Timo Meier has 12 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Kempe leads the Kings with 17 goals and has 24 points. Phillip Danault has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jake Middleton: day to day (upper body), Alexander Barabanov: out (health protocols).

Kings: Martin Frk: out (health protocols), Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press