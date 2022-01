, Wild to host the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (19-13-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (21-10-2, fourth in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Anaheim. is eighth in the NHL with 40 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Wild are 12-9-0 in Western Conference games. Minnesota averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Ducks are 11-8-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 22.

Minnesota defeated Anaheim 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with 28 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 13 assists. Mats Zuccarello has seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Terry has 36 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 14 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Brandon Duhaime: out (health protocols), Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body).

Ducks: Vinni Lettieri: out (health protocols), Sam Carrick: out (health protocols), John Gibson: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press