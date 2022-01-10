San Jose hosts Detroit after Hertl’s 3-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (16-16-4, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-16-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the Detroit Red Wings after Tomas Hertl scored three goals in the Sharks’ 3-2 overtime victory over the Flyers.

The Sharks are 9-7-1 on their home ice. San Jose ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Hertl with 20.

The Red Wings are 4-11-2 in road games. Detroit averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 4, Detroit won 6-2. Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals for the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hertl leads the Sharks with 20 goals and has 31 points. Timo Meier has nine assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 16 goals and has 32 points. Bertuzzi has 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Lane Pederson: out (health protocols), Jake Middleton: day to day (upper body), James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (upper body), Logan Couture: out (health and safety protocols), Nick Bonino: out (health and safety protocols).

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press