Ducks host the Penguins following shootout victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (20-9-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-12-7, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit Anaheim after the Ducks beat Detroit 4-3 in a shootout.

The Ducks are 12-5-4 on their home ice. Anaheim averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Josh Manson leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The Penguins are 10-4-3 in road games. Pittsburgh has scored 111 goals and is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 18.

Pittsburgh beat Anaheim 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isac Lundestrom leads the Ducks with a plus-seven in 38 games this season. Troy Terry has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Kris Letang leads the Penguins with a plus-13 in 30 games this season. Sidney Crosby has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Penguins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Vinni Lettieri: out (health protocols), Ryan Getzlaf: out (covid-19), Sam Carrick: out (health protocols), Derek Grant: out (health protocols), John Gibson: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Hampus Lindholm: out (health protocols), Cam Fowler: day to day (upper-body), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

Penguins: Bryan Rust: out (covid-19), Drew O’Connor: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Brock McGinn: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press