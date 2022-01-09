Rangers visit the Kings after Lindgren’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (23-9-4, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-13-5, fourth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host New York after Ryan Lindgren scored two goals in the Rangers’ 4-1 victory over the Ducks.

The Kings are 11-8-2 at home. Los Angeles serves 7.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads them averaging 2.2.

The Rangers are 13-6-2 on the road. New York averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 29 points, scoring nine goals and adding 20 assists. Trevor Moore has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Artemi Panarin has 36 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has 11 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Turcotte: out (health protocols), Christian Wolanin: out (health protocols), Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols), Alex Iafallo: out (health protocols).

Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (health protocols), Ryan Reaves: out (health and safety protocols), Artemi Panarin: out (covid-19), Julien Gauthier: out (health protocols).

