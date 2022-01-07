Anaheim hosts New York after Terry’s 3-goal game

New York Rangers (22-9-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-11-7, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the New York Rangers after Troy Terry scored three goals in the Ducks’ 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The Ducks are 11-4-4 at home. Anaheim ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Terry with 21.

The Rangers have gone 12-6-2 away from home. New York is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Adam Fox with 0.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry leads the Ducks with 21 goals, adding 13 assists and totaling 34 points. Sam Carrick has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 21 goals and has 32 points. Mika Zibanejad has 11 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Vinni Lettieri: out (health protocols), Ryan Getzlaf: out (covid-19), Sam Carrick: out (health protocols), Derek Grant: out (health protocols), John Gibson: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Hampus Lindholm: out (health protocols), Cam Fowler: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (health protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Nicolas Deslauriers: out (health protocols).

Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (health protocols), Artemi Panarin: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press