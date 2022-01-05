Predators visit the Kings after Forsberg’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (21-11-2, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-12-5, fifth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the Los Angeles Kings after Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the Predators’ 3-2 victory against the Golden Knights.

The Kings are 6-8-4 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 29th in the league with 34.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Predators are 13-5-1 in conference matchups. Nashville averages 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 67 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Nashville won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-nine in 33 games this season. Trevor Moore has 7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 30 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 19 assists. Forsberg has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Predators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press