Brentford beats Aston Villa 2-1 in Premier League

By AP News
Brentford's Mads Roerslev, centre, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Aston Villa, at the Brentford Community Stadium, in London, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Mads Roerslev was an unlikely match-winner for Brentford, scoring his first goal in professional football against Aston Villa.

The defender sealed a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday in the 83rd minute. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez beat away his first shot but the 22-year-old Dane struck from the rebound.

Villa had led through a strike from Danny Ings in the 16th minute, but Yoane Wissa curled in a equalizer three minutes before halftime.

Brentford moved above Villa into 12th place.

