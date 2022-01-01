Hurricanes score 7 straight goals to beat Blue Jackets 7-4 View Photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday.

The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period.

Ethan Bear scored at 10:50 of the third make it 5-4 and Lorentz made it 6-4 at 11:59 as part of the spurt. Andrei Svechnikov scored into an empty net at 17:30 for the final score.

Nino Niederreiter also scored, and Seth Jarvis and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Hurricanes.

Gustav Nyquist in his 600th NHL game scored shorthanded and had an assist for the Blue Jackets (15-14-1). Alexandre Texier had a goal and an assist and defensemen Zach Werenski and Adam Boqvist also scored for Columbus.

Daniil Tarasov made 31 saves in two periods for the Blue Jackets before exiting with a lower-body injury. Elvis Merzlikins made 11 saves in the third period.

Columbus led 3-0 after the first period with Werenski and Boqvist scoring before the Nyquist goal.

Werenski made it 1-0 6:54 with a backhander on the rush after a slick around Brett Pesce in the left circle for his sixth goal.

Boqvist got his seventh at 12:30 with a shot from between the circles with Nyquist setting him up.

Nyquist put the Blue Jackets up 3-0 at 18:04

Carolina goalie Antti Raanta was lifted after making six saves in the first period. Frederik Andersen made eight saves over the final two periods.

Texier made it 4-0 at 8:39 of the second period before Lorentz redirected a shot by Tony DeAngelo at 9:11 to make it 4-1.

NOTES:

Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly appeared in his 300th game.

UP NEXT

Carolina: The Hurricanes host the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Columbus: The Blue Jackets host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.