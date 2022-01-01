Pittsburgh puts home win streak on the line against San Jose

San Jose Sharks (17-14-1, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts San Jose aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Penguins have gone 8-5-2 in home games. Pittsburgh is 24th in the NHL with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Sharks are 8-7-0 in road games. San Jose averages 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jayden Halbgewachs leads the team averaging 1.0.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Letang leads the Penguins with 19 assists and has 20 points this season. Sidney Crosby has three goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 18 total assists and has 31 points. Tomas Hertl has eight goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19), Brian Boyle: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press