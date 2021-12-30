Canucks take on the Kings, look for 8th straight win

Vancouver Canucks (15-15-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-12-5, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -137, Canucks +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver comes into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of seven games in a row.

The Kings are 5-8-4 in conference games. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference with 34.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Canucks are 4-3-2 against Pacific opponents. Vancouver is 30th in the Western Conference with 33.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 6, Vancouver won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 13 goals, adding six assists and recording 19 points. Drew Doughty has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

J.T. Miller has 32 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canucks: 9-1-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Cal Petersen: out (covid-19), Phillip Danault: out (covid-19).

Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Brock Boeser: out (covid-19), Tyler Myers: out (covid-19), Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press