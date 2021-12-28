Canucks face the Ducks on 6-game win streak

Vancouver Canucks (14-15-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-9-6, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver seeks to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory against Anaheim.

The Ducks are 7-1-2 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.7.

The Canucks are 3-3-2 against Pacific teams. Vancouver is 28th in the NHL with 33.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Anaheim won 5-1. Trevor Zegras scored a team-high two goals for the Ducks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 30 total points for the Ducks, 18 goals and 12 assists. Sonny Milano has three goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 10 goals and has 32 points. Brock Boeser has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

Canucks: Tyler Myers: out (covid-19), Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press