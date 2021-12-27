Coyotes visit the Sharks after overtime win

Arizona Coyotes (6-21-2, eighth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-14-1, sixth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -245, Coyotes +196; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host Arizona after the Coyotes took down Anaheim 6-5 in overtime.

The Sharks are 7-8-0 in Western Conference games. San Jose averages only 3.1 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jayden Halbgewachs leads the team averaging 1.0.

The Coyotes are 2-7-0 against opponents from the Central. Arizona is last in the NHL shooting 25.7 shots per game.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 29 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists. Tomas Hertl has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 22 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 13 assists. Phil Kessel has six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body), Alex Galchenyuk: day to day (health protocols), Jakob Chychrun: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: out (covid-19), Lawson Crouse: out (covid-19).

By The Associated Press