Omar Gonzalez signs with MLS’s Revolution, rejoins Arena

By AP News

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Defender Omar Gonzalez is following midfielder Sebastian Lletget to Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution to play under Bruce Arena, their former coach with the LA Galaxy.

The 33-year-old defender agreed to a two-year contract, the Revolution said Wednesday.

Gonzalez played for the Galaxy (2009-15), Mexico’s Pachuca (2016-18) and Atlas (2018-19), and Toronto (2019-21). He was voted MLS Rookie of the Year in 2009 and Defender of the Year in 2011.

He has three goals in 52 international appearances.

Lletget was obtained in a trade with the Galaxy last week. ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

