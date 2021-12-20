Vancouver puts road win streak on the line against San Jose

Vancouver Canucks (14-15-2, sixth in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-14-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -135, Canucks +110

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits San Jose aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Sharks are 2-2-0 against Pacific teams. San Jose averages just 3.1 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jayden Halbgewachs leads them averaging 1.0.

The Canucks are 7-8-2 in conference play. Vancouver ranks 28th in the NHL with 33.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-10 in 25 games this season. Tomas Hertl has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

J.T. Miller has 32 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Canucks: Tyler Myers: out (covid-19), Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press