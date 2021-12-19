Anaheim visits Edmonton after Lindholm’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (17-9-6, first in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-11-0, fourth in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Edmonton Oilers after Hampus Lindholm scored two goals in the Ducks’ 6-5 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

The Oilers are 8-2-0 against division opponents. Edmonton is fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Ducks are 7-1-2 against the rest of their division. Anaheim ranks ninth in the league with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Edmonton won 6-5. Leon Draisaitl scored two goals for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-nine in 29 games this season. Connor McDavid has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 18 goals and has 30 points. Trevor Zegras has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Ducks: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Duncan Keith: out (back), Devin Shore: out (covid-19), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: out (health and safety protocols), Jesse Puljujarvi: out (covid-19).

Ducks: Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press