Carolina hosts Los Angeles after Niederreiter’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit Carolina after Nino Niederreiter scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The Hurricanes are 8-3-0 at home. Carolina averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Vincent Trocheck leads the team serving 37 total minutes.

The Kings have gone 5-4-3 away from home. Los Angeles is 29th in the Western Conference with 35.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Carolina won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with a plus-12 in 26 games this season. Niederreiter has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Anze Kopitar has 26 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 17 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis: day to day (health protocols), Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols), Sebastian Aho: day to day (health protocols).

Kings: Drew Doughty: out (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press