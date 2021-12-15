Vancouver plays San Jose on 5-game win streak

Vancouver Canucks (13-15-2, eighth in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-13-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -134, Canucks +111; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver is looking to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against San Jose.

The Sharks are 2-1-0 against opponents in the Pacific. San Jose serves 7.4 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jonah Gadjovich leads them averaging 1.8.

The Canucks are 6-8-2 in conference games. Vancouver ranks 31st in the league with 33.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 17 assists and has 28 points this season. Logan Couture has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 29 points, scoring nine goals and adding 20 assists. Quinn Hughes has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Canucks: Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press