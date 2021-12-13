Stamkos and Tampa Bay take on Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (12-10-4, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-6-4, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -226, Kings +183; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Stamkos and Tampa Bay take on Los Angeles. Stamkos ranks seventh in the NHL with 32 points, scoring 13 goals and totaling 19 assists.

The Lightning have gone 8-3-2 in home games. Tampa Bay is 10th in the league averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

The Kings are 4-4-2 in road games. Los Angeles is 29th in the Western Conference with 35.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 13 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 32 points. Corey Perry has six goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 24 points, scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists. Adrian Kempe has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Zach Bogosian: day to day (lower-body), Brayden Point: out (upper body), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (upper body).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press