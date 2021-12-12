St. Louis plays Anaheim, looks for 8th straight home win

Anaheim Ducks (15-9-5, second in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-8-4, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -155, Ducks +130; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Anaheim trying to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Blues are 10-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis ranks fourth in the NHL recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.3 assists.

The Ducks are 9-6-3 in conference matchups. Anaheim ranks 14th in the league with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, Anaheim won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich leads the Blues with 11 goals, adding 12 assists and recording 23 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 15 goals and has 26 points. Trevor Zegras has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Robert Thomas: day to day (lower body), Jordan Binnington: out (covid-19), Justin Faulk: day to day (undisclosed), David Perron: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (health protocols).

Ducks: Adam Henrique: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press