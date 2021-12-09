Dallas visits Los Angeles after Pavelski’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (13-8-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-10-4, seventh in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +113, Stars -134; over/under is 5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host Dallas after Joe Pavelski scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Kings are 3-7-4 in conference games. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Stars are 4-2-1 against opponents from the Central. Dallas ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Roope Hintz with 11.

In their last matchup on Oct. 22, Dallas won 3-2. Miro Heiskanen recorded a team-high 3 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Edler leads the Kings with a plus-seven in 24 games this season. Anze Kopitar has eight assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Pavelski leads the Stars with 21 points, scoring nine goals and adding 12 assists. Jason Robertson has seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols), Blake Lizotte: out (covid-19).

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press