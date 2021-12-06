Sharks to host Gaudreau and the Flames

Calgary Flames (15-5-5, first in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-11-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +105, Flames -125; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary square off against San Jose. He currently ranks seventh in the in the NHL with 28 points, scoring nine goals and recording 19 assists.

The Sharks are 5-5-0 in conference play. San Jose averages just 3.3 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jonah Gadjovich leads the team averaging 0.5.

The Flames are 2-3-1 against opponents in the Pacific. Calgary ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Gaudreau with 0.8.

San Jose beat Calgary 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 11 goals and has 26 points. Erik Karlsson has 6 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 16 goals and has 19 points. Gaudreau has five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (lower-body).

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press