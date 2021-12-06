Los Angeles visits Vancouver after Kempe’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (10-9-4, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-15-2, eighth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -136, Kings +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host Los Angeles after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-1 victory over the Oilers.

The Canucks are 1-3-2 in division matchups. Vancouver averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Kings are 2-1-1 against Pacific teams. Los Angeles is 27th in the Western Conference with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with a plus-four in 24 games this season. J.T. Miller has 6 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Anze Kopitar has 24 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 16 assists for the Kings. Kempe has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols), Blake Lizotte: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press