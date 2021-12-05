Columbus takes home win streak into matchup with San Jose

San Jose Sharks (13-10-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-10-0, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -119, Sharks -101; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts San Jose trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Blue Jackets are 8-3-0 at home. Columbus is ninth in the league averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.8.

The Sharks are 8-6-0 on the road. San Jose has scored 11 power-play goals, converting on 16.9% of chances.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-eight in 22 games this season. Boone Jenner has five goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Timo Meier has 24 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 13 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Sharks: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press