Draisaitl, Oilers to host the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (9-9-4, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-6-0, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -193, Kings +162; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton take on Los Angeles. Draisaitl is first in the league with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Oilers are 7-1-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks third in the league averaging 6.6 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.2.

The Kings are 1-1-1 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is 29th in the NHL with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 22 assists. McDavid has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Alex Iafallo leads the Kings with nine goals and has 16 points. Adrian Kempe has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press