New York faces San Jose on 4-game win streak

San Jose Sharks (13-9-1, third in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (14-4-3, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -181, Sharks +151; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over San Jose.

The Rangers are 6-1-1 at home. New York is first in the Eastern Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Adam Fox averaging 0.9.

The Sharks are 8-5-0 in road games. San Jose averages 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jake Middleton leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 23 points, scoring six goals and adding 17 assists. Chris Kreider has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 11 goals and has 24 points. Erik Karlsson has three goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Sharks: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press