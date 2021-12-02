Calgary puts road win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Calgary Flames (13-4-5, second in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-8-4, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +126, Flames -148; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hits the road against Los Angeles looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Kings are 2-5-4 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Flames are 0-2-1 in division games. Calgary ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Andrew Mangiapane with 15.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with eight goals and has 23 points. Adrian Kempe has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mangiapane leads the Flames with 15 goals and has 17 points. Johnny Gaudreau has five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Flames: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols).

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press