Clear
53.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Army-Navy at Meadowlands, with 20th anniversary of 9/11

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo watches against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Army-Navy at Meadowlands, with 20th anniversary of 9/11

Photo Icon View Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The annual Army-Navy game is returning to the Meadowlands on Dec. 11 for the first time since 2002. The game between the service academies will be held at MetLife Stadium to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. The attacks launched the country into a war on terror, which was fought and led by many service academy graduates. Bowl-bound Army will bring an 8-3 record into the game. It has won four of the last five games against the Midshipmen. Navy is 3-8 this season. Army won 15-0 last year at West Point. 

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 