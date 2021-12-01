New York hosts San Jose on 4-game home slide

San Jose Sharks (12-9-1, second in the Pacific) vs. New York Islanders (5-10-2, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -114, Sharks -106

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on San Jose looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Islanders are 0-4-0 at home. New York is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 2.6 assists per game. Kyle Palmieri leads them with six total assists.

The Sharks are 7-5-0 on the road. San Jose averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jake Middleton leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 11 points, scoring nine goals and registering two assists. Palmieri has 4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Timo Meier has 22 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 11 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has two goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-8-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Brock Nelson: out (lower body), Josh Bailey: day to day (health protocols).

Sharks: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press