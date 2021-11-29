Terry and Anaheim take on Los Angeles

Anaheim Ducks (11-8-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-8-3, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -138, Ducks +115; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy Terry and Anaheim take on Los Angeles. He ranks 10th in the in the league with 23 points, scoring 13 goals and totaling 10 assists.

The Kings are 2-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 29th in the league with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Ducks are 4-1-1 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is 10th in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Terry with 13.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 21 points, scoring eight goals and collecting 13 assists. Adrian Kempe has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Terry has 23 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 10 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, three penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols).

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press