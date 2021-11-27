Los Angeles takes on Ottawa, seeks to break 5-game slide

Ottawa Senators (4-13-1, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-8-3, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -226, Senators +186; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to end its five-game skid when the Kings play Ottawa.

The Kings have gone 5-5-1 in home games. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 34.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Senators are 1-6-1 on the road. Ottawa averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Los Angeles won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 18 points, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists. Adrian Kempe has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Drake Batherson has 16 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling nine assists for the Senators. Zach Sanford has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Senators: 1-8-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols).

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Drake Batherson: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikita Zaitsev: out (covid-19), Josh Brown: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press