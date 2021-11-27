Toronto plays Anaheim, seeks 4th straight win

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (11-7-3, third in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +137, Maple Leafs -163; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Anaheim.

The Ducks are 8-3-1 on their home ice. Anaheim is ninth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.9.

The Maple Leafs have gone 6-3-0 away from home. Toronto serves 6.4 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Nick Ritchie leads the team averaging 0.9.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 13 goals, adding 10 assists and recording 23 points. Trevor Zegras has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-eight in 22 games this season. Auston Matthews has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press