Toronto plays San Jose, seeks 6th straight road win

Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-1, first in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-8-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +125, Maple Leafs -150; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road against San Jose aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Sharks are 5-3-1 on their home ice. San Jose ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Timo Meier with 0.8.

The Maple Leafs are 5-3-0 on the road. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.0 shots per game while averaging 2.7 goals.

San Jose defeated Toronto 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 22. Logan Couture scored two goals for the Sharks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meier leads the Sharks with 11 assists and has 18 points this season. Couture has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 18 points, scoring nine goals and collecting nine assists. Auston Matthews has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while allowing 1.6 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press