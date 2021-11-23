Top scorers Kadri and Terry meet in Colorado-Anaheim matchup

Anaheim Ducks (10-6-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (9-5-1, fourth in the Central)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -257, Ducks +205; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s best scorers, Nazem Kadri and Troy Terry, meet when Colorado and Anaheim hit the ice. Kadri ranks fourth in the NHL with 23 points and Terry currently ranks sixth in the league with 22 points.

The Avalanche are 7-2-0 in conference matchups. Colorado ranks second in the Western Conference recording 10.6 points per game, averaging 4.0 goals and 6.6 assists.

The Ducks are 7-5-2 in Western Conference play. Anaheim is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 1.0.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadri leads the Avalanche with 17 assists and has 23 points this season. Cale Makar has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Hampus Lindholm leads the Ducks with a plus-seven in 19 games this season. Terry has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Ducks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Martin Kaut: out (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower-body).

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press