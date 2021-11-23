Sharks host the Senators following overtime win

Ottawa Senators (4-11-1, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-8-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -173, Senators +145; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit San Jose after the Sharks knocked off Carolina 2-1 in overtime.

The Sharks are 4-3-1 at home. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jonah Gadjovich leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Senators have gone 1-4-1 away from home. Ottawa averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 21, San Jose won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has 15 total points for the Sharks, six goals and nine assists. Tomas Hertl has four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Drake Batherson leads the Senators with seven goals and has 16 points. Josh Norris has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Drake Batherson: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikita Zaitsev: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press