Toronto visits Los Angeles after Marner’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (13-6-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-7-3, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +135, Maple Leafs -159; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host Toronto after Mitch Marner scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 victory over the Islanders.

The Kings have gone 5-4-1 in home games. Los Angeles is 29th in the league with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Maple Leafs have gone 4-3-0 away from home. Toronto serves 6.4 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads them averaging 0.8.

In their last meeting on Nov. 8, Los Angeles won 5-1. Phillip Danault scored a team-high two goals for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with eight goals and has 17 points. Danault has four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with eight goals and has 16 points. Marner has 11 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.5 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press