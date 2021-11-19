Hurricanes play the Kings on 3-game win streak

Carolina Hurricanes (13-2-0, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-6-2, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +127, Hurricanes -151; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina heads into a matchup against Los Angeles as winners of three consecutive games.

The Kings are 5-3-0 at home. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 34.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Hurricanes are 7-1-0 on the road. Carolina ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Andrei Svechnikov with 0.7.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with eight assists and has 16 points this season. Alex Iafallo has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with 18 points, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists. Tony DeAngelo has three goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press