Washington visits San Jose after Hathaway’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (10-2-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-7-1, fourth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +110, Capitals -132; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the San Jose Sharks after Garnet Hathaway scored two goals in the Capitals’ 2-0 win against the Kings.

The Sharks are 3-2-1 at home. San Jose is the top team in the Western Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Timo Meier averaging 0.8.

The Capitals are 5-1-2 on the road. Washington leads the Eastern Conference with three shorthanded goals, led by Alex Ovechkin with one.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with seven goals, adding four assists and collecting 11 points. Brent Burns has eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-14 in 17 games this season. Tom Wilson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Lane Pederson: out (lower-body).

Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press