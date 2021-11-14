Ducks face the Canucks, look for 7th straight win

Vancouver Canucks (5-8-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-4-3, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -128, Canucks +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim is looking to extend its six-game win streak with a victory against Vancouver.

The Ducks are 3-1-1 against the rest of their division. Anaheim has scored 52 goals and is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Troy Terry leads the team with 11.

The Canucks are 1-2-2 against opponents in the Pacific. Vancouver ranks 29th in the Western Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Anaheim won 3-2. Terry recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry has 19 total points for the Ducks, 11 goals and eight assists. Ryan Getzlaf has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 16 points, scoring six goals and collecting 10 assists. Brock Boeser has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-1-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press