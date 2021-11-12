Los Angeles puts road win streak on the line against Winnipeg

Los Angeles Kings (8-5-1, second in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-3-3, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -172, Kings +145; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Winnipeg aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Jets are 7-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 30.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Kings are 2-5-1 in conference games. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 5.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 28, Winnipeg won 3-2. Kyle Connor recorded a team-high 3 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 10 goals and has 18 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with eight goals and has 16 points. Phillip Danault has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press