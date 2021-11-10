Ducks face the Kraken, seek 6th straight victory

Anaheim Ducks (7-4-3, second in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-8-1, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -156, Ducks +132; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Seattle.

The Kraken are 2-5-0 in Western Conference games. Seattle averages 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Nathan Bastian leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Ducks are 2-1-1 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is eighth in the Western Conference with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with seven goals, adding two assists and collecting 9 points. Yanni Gourde has 7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with nine goals and has 16 points. Ryan Getzlaf has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .869 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jared McCann: day to day (health protocols), Ryan Donato: day to day (undisclosed), Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press