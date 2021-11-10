Senators to host Kopitar and the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (7-5-1, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-8-1, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -110, Kings -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anze Kopitar leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Ottawa. He currently ranks 10th in the NHL with 15 points, scoring seven goals and totaling eight assists.

The Senators are 2-5-0 at home. Ottawa is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Kings are 2-3-1 on the road. Los Angeles has scored 37 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Kopitar leads the team with seven.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson leads the Senators with seven assists and has 12 points this season. Josh Norris has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Kopitar leads the Kings with 15 points, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists. Alex Iafallo has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Shane Pinto: out (upper body), Victor Mete: day to day (health and safety protocols), Anton Forsberg: day to day (illness).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press