Connor, Jets to host the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (7-4-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-3-3, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -166, Sharks +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg take on San Jose. Connor currently ranks fourth in the league with 17 points, scoring nine goals and totaling eight assists.

The Jets are 6-2-3 against conference opponents. Winnipeg has scored 38 goals and ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Connor leads the team with nine.

The Sharks are 3-2-0 against conference opponents. San Jose has scored 36 goals and ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Tomas Hertl leads the team with six.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, San Jose won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morrissey leads the Jets with a plus-10 in 12 games this season. Connor has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 11 points, scoring five goals and adding six assists. Logan Couture has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-1-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: Jake Middleton: out (covid-19 protocol), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (health protocols), Radim Simek: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Nieto: out (covid-19 protocol), Timo Meier: day to day (health protocols), Kevin Labanc: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

