Vancouver hosts Anaheim after Miller’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (6-4-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-6-1, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -159, Ducks +135; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit Vancouver after J.T. Miller scored two goals in the Canucks’ 6-3 victory against the Stars.

The Canucks are 1-1-1 against the rest of their division. Vancouver is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Miller with 0.8.

The Ducks are 1-1-1 against opponents in the Pacific. Anaheim has scored 42 goals and ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Troy Terry leads the team with eight.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Canucks with five goals, adding nine assists and recording 14 points. Quinn Hughes has seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Terry has 14 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling six assists for the Ducks. Ryan Getzlaf has nine assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press