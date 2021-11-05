San Jose hosts FC Dallas in conference action

FC Dallas (7-15-11, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10-13-10, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +121, FC Dallas +209, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas visits the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes are 7-12-9 in conference games. Cristian Espinoza ranks fourth in Western Conference action with eight assists. San Jose has 24 assists.

FC Dallas is 3-15-10 in conference play. FC Dallas has 46 goals, averaging 1.4 on four shots on goal per game. Ricardo Pepi leads the squad with 13 goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Lopez has 12 goals and two assists for San Jose. Carlos Fierro has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Pepi has 13 goals and two assists for FC Dallas this year. Jader Obrian has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, one assist, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 1-5-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Luciano Abecasis (injured).

FC Dallas: Facundo Quignon (injured), John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Phelipe Megiolaro (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press