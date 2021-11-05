Los Angeles FC plays the Colorado Rapids in conference play

Los Angeles FC (12-12-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (16-7-10, third in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado +119, Los Angeles FC +209, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids take on Los Angeles FC in Western Conference action.

The Rapids are 13-5-9 in Western Conference games. Jack Price leads the Western Conference with 12 assists. Colorado has 30 assists.

Los Angeles FC is 9-10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Jesus Murillo ranks fifth in MLS play with nine cards, all of them yellow. Los Angeles FC has 52 cards with one red card.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Barrios leads Colorado with eight goals. Dominique Badji has three goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

Cristian Arango has 13 goals and one assist for Los Angeles FC so far this season. Danny Musovski has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colorado: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Los Angeles FC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: None listed.

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Francisco Ginella (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Julian Gaines (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press