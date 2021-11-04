Sampson retiring after 7 seasons coaching Cal Poly soccer

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. and Costa Rica coach Steve Sampson is retiring after seven seasons leading the men’s soccer team at Cal Poly.

“This announcement comes as a result of extensive conversations with my physicians and family, who recommended that I reduce my activity for the improvement of my health,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Sampson, who turns 65 on Jan. 19, has coached the Mustangs to 42 wins, 48 losses and 16 draws, including 7 wins, six losses and four draws in the current season, which ended with a 1-0 loss to UC Riverside in the Big West tournament on Wednesday night.

He coached Santa Clara from 1986-90, the U.S. from 1995-98, Costa Rica from 2002-04 and Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy from 2004-06.

“I look forward to what is next whether it be commentating, consulting, mentoring and spending quality time with the family,” Sampson said.

