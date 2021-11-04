Clear
52.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Anaheim hosts Arizona after Terry’s 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Arizona Coyotes (0-9-1, eighth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-4-3, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -139, Coyotes +116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Arizona Coyotes after Troy Terry scored two goals in the Ducks’ 4-0 victory against the Devils.

Anaheim went 17-30-9 overall with a 6-18-4 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Ducks recorded 200 assists on 124 total goals last season.

Arizona went 24-26-6 overall and 12-14-2 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Coyotes scored 37 power play goals with a 20.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 