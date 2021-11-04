Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (4-3-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (4-5-1, fourth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -120, Devils -101; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts New Jersey aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 overall with a 9-14-5 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 2.5 goals and 4.2 assists per game last season.

New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall and 12-12-4 on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Devils recorded three shutouts last season while compiling an .891 save percentage.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press